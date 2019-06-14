Dodgers shake off offensive slumber to beat the Cubs

When David Freese stepped into the batter’s box to face Jon Lester in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, the signs of life from the Dodgers’ offense were faint. Lester had limited the Dodgers to one hit through 3 ⅓ innings, extending their difficulty to produce runs in June, and an end to the struggles did not appear imminent in their first game since Corey Seager, their hottest hitter, strained his hamstring.
But a pulse remained. And all it took was eight pitches for the Dodgers to awaken from their unusual slumber and assemble a reminder they possess firepower that few other teams have. It started with a single from Freese. Two pitches later, Cody Bellinger belted a two-run home run. Three pitchers after that, Chris Taylor, Seager’s replacement at shortstop, singled and Max Muncy whacked the next pitch over the wall in center field for the inning’s second two-run home run.
The barrage erased the Dodgers’ three-run deficit and gave them the lead. Freese added a third two-run home run off Lester in the fifth inning for insurance en route to a 7-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Thursday’s pitching matchup was a duel between two of baseball’s finest left-handed pitchers over the last decade. Jon Lester, 35, is in his 14th season. Clayton Kershaw, 31, is in his 12th campaign. Both are attempting to remain elite despite featuring lesser stuff than they boasted at the height of their powers. On Thursday, they encountered turbulence at different times.
The first pitch Kershaw threw Thursday was a 90-mph fastball to Kyle Schwarber. It went just above Schwarber’s knees, out over the plate, and Schwarber swatted it over the fence to center field to give the Cubs (38-29) a swift lead. Willson Contreras doubled the margin with an RBI single later in the inning. The gap widened to three runs when Kris Bryant smashed a a fastball the other way for his 14th home run in the third inning.
But while Lester stumbled the deeper he went into the game, Kershaw improved. He didn’t surrender another run over his six innings. He allowed seven hits, walked two, and struck out eight. Julio Urias relieved Kershaw and finished the game with three scoreless innings.
Lester did not have trouble over the first three frames. He allowed one baserunner -- Austin Barnes singled in the second -- during the stretch on 49 pitches. The Dodgers (46-23) were overmatched the first time through the lineup. The second and third times provided more explosive results.
Bellinger’s two-run home run was his first homer since May 28, snapping a 12-game streak without one, and his 21st this season. Muncy’s two-run shot was his fourth homer in 12 at-bats. Freese’s two-run blast was his eighth homer in 122 plate appearances in a bench role he has thrived in since Los Angeles acquired him last September.
Bellinger supplied the final blow: a solo home run off left-hander Tim Collins in the seventh inning just inside the right-field foul pole for his ninth career multi-home-run game. Bellinger trotted around the bases with his typical swagger. His chain bounced off his chest. He flexed his right bicep to his dugout. The Dodgers’ bats were alive again.