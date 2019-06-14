Dodgers shake off offensive slumber to beat the Cubs

But a pulse remained. And all it took was eight pitches for the Dodgers to awaken from their unusual slumber and assemble a reminder they possess firepower that few other teams have. It started with a single from Freese. Two pitches later, Cody Bellinger belted a two-run home run. Three pitchers after that, Chris Taylor, Seager’s replacement at shortstop, singled and Max Muncy whacked the next pitch over the wall in center field for the inning’s second two-run home run.