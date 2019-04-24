Dodgers' unfamiliar lineup against left-hander Jose Quintana impotent in loss to Cubs

David Freese started at first base and batted third. The scorching Cody Bellinger, a left-handed hitter, dropped to sixth. e. But the most notable change was at the top, where Enrique Hernandez, not Joc Pederson, resided. Pederson has 10 home runs this season as the Dodgers’ leadoff man and left fielder against right-handed starters. All 10 have come against right-handers. He has accumulated just 10 plate appearances against left-handers and his only hit was an infield single he recorded Sunday. He remains in a strict platoon in left field with Chris Taylor, who entered the game batting .170 with a .531 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.