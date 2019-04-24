Dodgers' unfamiliar lineup against left-hander Jose Quintana impotent in loss to Cubs

For the first time since April 5, the Dodgers faced a left-handed starting pitcher Tuesday when they began a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. It had been a 16-game span exclusively against right-handed starters. The Dodgers lineup, as a result, looked different in a 7-2 loss at Wrigley Field than it has most of the young season.
David Freese started at first base and batted third. The scorching Cody Bellinger, a left-handed hitter, dropped to sixth. e. But the most notable change was at the top, where Enrique Hernandez, not Joc Pederson, resided. Pederson has 10 home runs this season as the Dodgers’ leadoff man and left fielder against right-handed starters. All 10 have come against right-handers. He has accumulated just 10 plate appearances against left-handers and his only hit was an infield single he recorded Sunday. He remains in a strict platoon in left field with Chris Taylor, who entered the game batting .170 with a .531 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
The Dodgers, ultimately, employ a more dangerous offense against right-handers. Their work against Jose Quintana on Tuesday provided evidence. Quintana, who entered the outing having logged seven scoreless innings in each of his previous two starts, limited Los Angeles to two runs on four hits over seven innings. He issued two walks and struck out seven. He departed after throwing 114 pitches.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon elected to replace Quintana with Steve Cishek, a right-hander, and the Dodgers quickly brewed a threat in the eighth inning. Justin Turner and pinch-hitter Alex Verdugo supplied consecutive one-out singles to prompt Maddon to insert left-hander Kyle Ryan to face the left-handed-hitting Corey Seager. Seager singled anyway to load the bases for A.J. Pollock. The Dodgers’ opportunity crumbled there. Ryan struck out Pollock and Cody Bellinger grounded out, leaving the Dodgers (15-10) without a run.
Kenta Maeda had a shorter leash than his counterpart. He allowed six runs in the first two innings before settling down to retire the next eight batters, but he was pulled after throwing 74 pitches in four innings.
Command vexed Maeda in the first inning -- and home plate umpire Ted Barrett’s tight strike zone didn’t help. After giving up a leadoff single to Ben Zobrist, Maeda walked Kris Bryant. The baserunners advanced on Anthony Rizzo’s groundout. Javier Baez worked a full count before taking the at-bat’s seventh pitch, a borderline offering. The 92-mph fastball, which was intended to go over the outside corner but landed over the inside part of the plate, could’ve ended the inning. Instead, it was called a ball, provoking an exasperated response from Maeda.
The bases were loaded and Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt emerged for a visit. Three pitches after the meeting, Willson Contreras knocked an 0-and-2 changeup down the third base line for a bases-clearing double. Daniel Descalso followed with another double. It was 4-0 in a jiffy.
The Cubs (11-10) tacked on two more in the second on Rizzo’s opposite-field two-run home run and immediately threatened to stretch the gap further on two strange singles. First, Baez chopped a routine groundball to first baseman Freese, who chose to try to tag out Baez. But Baez eluded the tag.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts raced out of the dugout to argue that Baez had stepped out of the baseline with his display of agility. His contention didn’t produce a reversal. Kyle Schwarber then singled on a swinging bunt to third base against the shift. Suddenly, two Cubs were on base with one out with Contreras up. Maeda recovered, striking out Contreras and Descalso to walk the tightrope through the mess.
The escape was the beginning of Maeda’s reversal. The right-hander retired eight straight batters after Schwarber’s infield single, striking out four during the stretch. He needed six pitches to retired the side in the third inning and 10 pitches to repeat the result in the fourth.
Julio Urias, in his season debut as a reliever, was dominant over the next two frames. He worked around a walk to strike out three batters in the fifth. Quintana reached on a strikeout to lead off the bottom of the sixth because Urias’s curveball went through the legs of catcher Austin Barnes. Quintana was erased on a double play before Bryant flied out.
Urias’ 23-pitch outing ended there. Max Muncy pinch-hit for the left-hander in the seventh with runners on first and second and two outs. Muncy worked a full count when Quintana delivered a 92-mph sinker away. Two pitches in the vicinity had been called balls earlier in the at-bat and Muncy dropped his bat and began his walk to first base. But Barrett called strike three, sparking a peeved protest from Muncy and shutting the door on the Dodgers’ chance.