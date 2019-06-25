Dodgers’ bullpen fails to maintain form in loss to Diamondbacks

The contest began a duel between Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke -- two hurlers who once topped the Dodgers’ rotation together. Early fireworks soiled the matchup. Greinke was charged with four runs -- three in first inning — on seven hits across six-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one. Kershaw surrendered four runs — all between the first and second innings -- on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk. The four runs matched the most he’s given up in 13 starts this season.