Dodgers’ bullpen fails to maintain form in loss to Diamondbacks

For nearly three weeks, from the time they left Chase Field after an 11-inning walk-off loss on June 5 to their return to the ballpark in the desert Monday, the Dodgers’ bullpen was the best in baseball at least by one metric. Their 2.33 earned-run average during the span was over a run better than the next-best team’s mark. It was an encouraging — if diminutive — sample size.
That stretch of success ended in the eighth inning of their 8-5 loss Monday. The Arizona Diamondbacks tallied four runs in the frame against Dylan Floro to bust a tie game open and snap the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak.
Floro surrendered singles to the first three batters he faced. The string was capped off by a go-ahead RBI single from David Peralta, who delivered the walk-off hit against Los Angeles in their last visit. Nick Ahmed’s sacrifice fly and a two-run single by former Dodger Tim Locastro completed the outburst against the right-hander.
The Dodgers (54-26) registered a run in the ninth but had their chances to construct a lead before Floro’s struggles. Instead, they went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.
The contest began a duel between Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke -- two hurlers who once topped the Dodgers’ rotation together. Early fireworks soiled the matchup. Greinke was charged with four runs -- three in first inning — on seven hits across six-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one. Kershaw surrendered four runs — all between the first and second innings -- on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk. The four runs matched the most he’s given up in 13 starts this season.
Greinke began the night with a 2.91 ERA in 16 starts, maintaining his presence amongst the best pitchers in the National League four years removed from winning the Cy Young Award in his final season as a Dodger. That was far from a guarantee after his opening day debacle in Los Angeles. That afternoon, the right-hander surrendered seven runs in 3 ⅔ innings against. He gave up four home runs. The Dodgers finished with a franchise-record eight homers in a blowout.
Grienke allowed 27 runs over his next 98 ⅓ innings — good for a 2.47 ERA — against other opponents before Monday. The Dodgers regenerated tumult upon meeting him again Monday. Within a few minutes, Los Angeles built a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor each supplied an RBI double and Max Muncy contributed a run-scoring groundout.
The cushion did not last long under Clayton Kershaw’s watch. Christian Walker whacked a game-tying, three-run home run with two outs in the first inning for his third homer in six career plate appearances against the left-hander. It was the 111th home run Kershaw allowed this season, but just the second with two runners on base.
More two-out trouble plagued Kershaw in the fourth inning when Greinke smashed a 106-mph line drive over the left-field wall to give Arizona a 4-3 edge. It was the third home run for Greinke, who emerged Monday with a .309 batting average and 1.009 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 41 plate appearances this season.
The pitchers exchanged zeroes over the next four innings, overcoming danger in the sixth frame to reach the finish line unscathed. The Dodgers threatened with runners on first and second and no outs in the sixth. The Diamondbacks (40-40) followed with two on and one out. Neither team could push a run across the plate.
Greinke surrendered a leadoff single to Kyle Garlick, pinch-hitting for Kershaw, in the seventh inning, which prompted his departure and sparked more peril for Arizona. Alex Verdugo singled and the Diamondbacks intentionally walked Cody Bellinger for the second time to load the bases for Max Muncy. The strategy backfired. Yoshihiso Hirano walked Muncy on four pitches and the game was tied. Hirano fell behind 3-1 but recovered to strike Taylor out looking on a fastball and escape with the bases filled.