Dodgers Dugout: A statistical look at the bullpen; Joe Davis answers your questions

Joe: The baseball day tends to start a little later since it also ends so late most nights. I try to get as close to 8 hours of sleep as I can, but also try to be up before 8. I work out in the hotel gym, shower, then breakfast. I’m a big breakfast guy. This is one of my favorite times of the day. Workout finished, day ahead. It’s where I begin my prep for that night, too (actually I prep the next day’s starting pitchers before I go to bed each night, but you get the idea). I think I probably spend roughly three hours during the day studying and reading up for that night. Less some days, more other days (especially at the start of a new series). There are a couple of buses each day from the hotel to the stadium. I usually take the early bus, which puts me at the park 4-4.5 hours before. Sometimes I’ll decide to continue to work at the hotel and take the late bus instead (arriving about 3 hours pre-game).