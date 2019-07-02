Joe Kelly improves on the mound as Dodgers look to boost bullpen before trade deadline

The box score did not suggest Kelly pitched well in the fifth inning Saturday at Coors Field. He was charged with five hits and an earned run after relieving Hyun-Jin Ryu. But his defense committed three errors and other mistakes behind him in the Colorado Rockies’ eight-run inning. Just one of the eight batters he faced reached base on a ball hit out of the infield. Kelly, displeased with the official scorer’s decisions, questioned whether he was sober. His manager was pleased with the performance.