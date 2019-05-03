Dodgers Dugout: Rich Hill shares the emotional story of his son's death

Ross: It's no secret, Stan, that different umpires have different strike zones. A study of the 2018 season reports that there were an average of 14 incorrect ball and strike calls a game, and 55 contests ended on incorrect calls by plate umpires. There is already available technology to call the strike zone through software-fueled robot umpires. A digital pitch-tracking system has been used successfully in independent leagues with three cameras recording the velocity, trajectory and location of every pitch. Whether a ball is in the strike zone can be relayed by central control to the umpires who would be fitted with headsets or earpieces and make calls correctly and quickly. Major League Baseball uses the excuse that technology may not be reliable. Commissioner Rob Manfred has been against robo-umpires, but he now admits the accuracy is much improved. Manfred worries about a management of the game issue. MLB has agreed to test it in the Atlantic League. The home plate umpire will still be needed for judgment calls such as fair or foul balls, and calls at the plate. MLB is slow to change rules, but there is no reason to retain inaccuracy solely for tradition's sake.