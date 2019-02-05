Fan was killed by foul ball last August at Dodger Stadium

Goldbloom was struck while seated in the loge level of the stadium, just to the first base side of home plate in an area not protected by netting. Her death is the second reported instance of a fan dying after getting hit by a ball at Dodger Stadium; the other occurring in 1970. Fans dying from batted-ball incidents at ballparks have been rare across the majors over the decades, but recent scares motivated all 30 teams to extend protective netting on the first level down the baselines starting last season after Major League Baseball recommended the measure.