Letters: Sports and politics collide with Dodgers’ planned White House visit

I agree with Dylan Hernandez’s very insightful column regarding the team’s upcoming planned visit to the White House. The Dodgers have long been leaders in many different ways, and by not refusing to go to the White House, they are essentially green-lighting the very mean-spirited, bullying tactics of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. What a shame.

Shawn OBrien

Wilmington

Please reconsider a visit to the White House. In the names of Jackie Robinson and the O’Malley family, don’t put a stain on one of the greatest Dodgers championships ever.

Art Peck

View Park

Dylan Hernandez, you are wrong. Period. Your efforts to politicize baseball, and the Dodgers’ decision to accept the honor and privilege to attend the White House, has no place in the Sports section of the L.A. Times. Your article on the matter is filled with bias and your effort to somehow classify Dodgers fans as Trump haters is ill-served and demeaning. Sports is one place where a fan should hopefully be able to escape political biases and rhetoric. The Dodgers earned the privilege of being invited to the White House, a place of great historical significance to our country. Put your personal biases aside and let them enjoy their day.

Steve Kaye

Oro Valley

It is so pathetic how everything is rabidly political these days. The Trump haters loathe the Dodgers for visiting the White House but Stan Kasten said it well: If they visit, 50% of the people will be upset, and if they don’t visit, the other 50% will be upset. The coaches and players who want to attend should go, and those who don’t want to should skip it. Will you still hate the Dodgers if some of the players are Trump supporters? Remember this is the “land of the free, home of the brave.”

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods