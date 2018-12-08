Dodgers new hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc has had an unorthodox rise up the ranks

In 2016, the Dodgers hired Van Scoyoc and Wallenbrock as consultants for the Dodgers. Two years later, Van Scoyoc joined the Arizona Diamondbacks as a “hitting strategist.” The role was broad. His duties included scouting, player development, and draft preparation. On Nov. 28, the 32-year-old Van Scoyoc was named the Dodgers’ hitting coach, replacing the 53-year-old Turner Ward, who played parts of 11 seasons in the majors. Van Scoyoc is the majors’ youngest hitting coach. He is confident his lack of experience, both coaching and playing, will not hinder him.