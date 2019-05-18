Dodgers blast Reds with four home runs and Rich Hill pitches a gem

Hill’s best work came against former Dodger Yasiel Puig. He struck him twice out with six pitches. They were all fastballs, challenging the overmatched Puig again and again. Puig struck out a third time against right-hander Dylan Floro on four pitches in his final at-bat in the seventh inning to complete another dismal night in his dismal season with a .203 batting average and .612 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.