Hyun-Jin Ryu is pummeled in Dodgers’ 13-9 loss to Rockies

Nearly two years after he was shelled for five runs in two innings the last time he pitched at Coors Field, Ryu (9-2) was pummeled and exited before recording an out in the Rockies’ eight-run fifth inning. He surrendered seven runs and nine hits, including three home runs, in four-plus frames. It was his shortest injury-free outing since August. The seven runs allowed were more than he had given up in his previous 10 starts. His ERA climbed from 1.27 to 1.83, still the best in the majors.