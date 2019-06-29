Hyun-Jin Ryu is pummeled in Dodgers’ 13-9 loss to Rockies

For all the success and subsequent confidence Hyun-Jin Ryu generated through the season’s first three months, and there was plenty of both, Friday night presented a daunting challenge unlike any other.
Mistakes were not to go unpunished at a steamy Coors Field, where balls were carrying through the hot, thin air to a degree that left everyone amazed the previous night. A mislocated fastball or a straight slider or a hanging curveball could lead to a run or two or six. Coors Field in these conditions is a different beast.
Walker Buehler, himself on a roll before pitching in 90-degree heat a mile above sea level, found that out Thursday. And on Friday, Ryu was reminded of it too as the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak over the Colorado Rockies ended with a zany 13-9 loss.
Nearly two years after he was shelled for five runs in two innings the last time he pitched at Coors Field, Ryu (9-2) was pummeled and exited before recording an out in the Rockies’ eight-run fifth inning. He surrendered seven runs and nine hits, including three home runs, in four-plus frames. It was his shortest injury-free outing since August. The seven runs allowed were more than he had given up in his previous 10 starts. His ERA climbed from 1.27 to 1.83, still the best in the majors.
Ryu walked off the mound after allowing five straight hits to start the fifth. The final hit was a two-run home run by David Dahl, which gave Colorado (43-39) a 7-5 edge. Joe Kelly replaced Ryu and things, as they often do when Kelly pitches, got weird.
Los Angeles committed three errors, made a couple of other mistakes in the field, and gave up three more runs before Kelly could finally secure the third out. Shortstop Chris Taylor was charged with two throwing errors, though novice first baseman Joc Pederson didn’t help much with the first, and Justin Turner was tagged with one. Ryu and Kelly combined to throw 43 pitches and surrender eight hits. Two of the eight runs were unearned. The Dodgers (56-28) hadn’t given up that many runs in an inning since April 2017.
The Dodgers shelled right-hander Antonio Senzatela for five runs in five innings and offered a swift response to the eight-run debacle. Max Muncy supplied a 464-foot, three-run home run off reliever Carlos Estevez to make it 10-8. It was his third home run and the Dodgers’ eighth in two days in this hitter’s haven.
The bizarre night took another turn before the start of the bottom of the seventh inning. Rain was falling and lightning in the area loomed, prompting a delay. It ended 19 minutes later. The Dodgers had six outs left to overcome a two-run deficit.
The gap was halved in the eighth inning when Turner doubled and scored on a ground ball by Muncy that Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy misplayed with two outs. Murphy, who already had two errors on the night, charged the ball as it rolled on the first base line and overran it in front of the bag, allowing Turner to slice the lead to one.
It would not stay there for long. Appearing in his second inning, Dylan Floro allowed the first three Rockies to reach base in the eighth, leaving the bases loaded for J.T. Chargois to clean up. Chargois entered and struck out Nolan Arenado on three pitches before yielding a sacrifice fly to Murphy. Then came the knockout punch: a two-run double for Chris Iannetta to swell the margin to four and put the Dodgers away.