Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen off medication for heart ailment and 25 pounds leaner

He also plans on attacking spring training differently this year. Instead of taking the laid-back approach he employed last spring, Jansen said he will pitch more. Jansen didn’t pitch in a Cactus League game until March 9 last year. It was one of two appearances scheduled for him, a decision the Dodgers made to curtail his use after heavy workloads the previous two seasons. But Jansen felt tightness in his hamstring before his debut and was scratched.