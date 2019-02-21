Dodgers’ Max Muncy comes into spring training this season with a different feel

Roberts recalled realizing Muncy was a legitimate major leaguer about a month into his Dodgers career, as the team was slumping. Muncy had been struggling for the first few weeks, particularly against changeups and breaking pitches. After 17 games, he was batting .190 with a .663 OPS in 49 plate appearances. But he did not panic or let things speed up on him, Roberts remembered. Instead, he kept his composure. He reset himself. And after May 9, Muncy was tied for third in home runs (33), sixth in OPS (1.010) and tied for fifth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (171) across baseball.