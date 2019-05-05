Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen gives up walk-off grand slam to Padres’ Hunter Renfroe

Kenley Jansen’s downfall in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 8-5 loss at Petco Park on Sunday began in ordinary fashion, with a leadoff single through the left side. Then things got weird.
Manuel Margot placed a bunt down the third-base line. Instead of attempting a barehanded play and tough throw across his body, Justin Turner let the ball roll, hoping it’d go foul. It didn’t. Wil Myers then dropped down another bunt. His went to where the shortstop is usually positioned. But Corey Seager was shaded toward second base and the ball rolled unimpeded. Two straight bunt singles and, suddenly, the bases were loaded.
Jansen struck out Greg Garcia and got Francisco Mejia to pop out. His final obstacle was pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe, who entered the at-bat 0 for 6 with five strikeouts against Jansen. Renfroe snapped those troubles with a hack, slashing the second pitch, a 93-mph cutter, over the fence for a walk-off grand slam.
It was not a matter of if the Dodgers would claw their way back from the early four-run hole the Padres dug for them. Not after storming from behind to snag victories Friday and Saturday from an upstart club striving to prove they belong in the Dodgers’ stratosphere. No, it was just a matter of when — a feeling coursing through Petco Park that magnified once Max Muncy whacked a three-run blast in the sixth inning. The inevitable materialized in the eighth inning, when Chris Taylor launched a two-run home run.
Frustration colored Muncy’s first two plate appearances. In the first inning, he grounded out with two runners on base. In the third, he flied out with the bases loaded. Both outs extinguished the scoring threats. They were wasted chances, the kind teams recall with regret.
Muncy was given a third opportunity with two on and two out in the fifth inning. It took him one pitch. Margevicius offered an 88-mph fastball over the plate and Muncy hammered it for his second three-run home run off a left-handed pitcher to nearly the same spot he launched a hree-run home run less than 24 hours earlier.
Muncy also sparked the second part to the Dodgers’ comeback in the eighth inning. After falling behind 0-2, the slugger took the next four pitches to work a walk against left-hander Robbie Erlin. Taylor then fell behind 1-2 before jumping on a changeup.
After entering the series with one home run this season — a solo shot April 1 — it was Taylor’s second home run in three games. Seeing more playing time after A.J. Pollock’s elbow injury, Taylor finished the series seven for 13. He had been five for 34 over his previous 15 games. His batting average climbed 56 points, to .218 from .162 , in the three days.
Franmil Reyes emphatically opened the scoring for the Padres in the first inning, banging a fastball 458 feet nearly to the video board overlooking left field. The home run was the Padres’ longest and the ninth for the hulking Reyes this season.
The second run Kenta Maeda surrendered was more disputed. With two outs in the second inning, Maeda thought he had struck out Garcia with a fastball over the outside corner. Instead, it was called a ball and Garcia walked. Two pitches later, Mejia lined a baseball into the right-field corner, where it ricocheted off the wall and past a slipping Alex Verdugo. The bad footing allowed Mejia to race to third base for his first career triple as Garcia crossed home plate.
San Diego doubled the margin in the fourth inning, which started with Maeda issuing a leadoff walk to Eric Hosmer. After another walk to Myers, Garcia smacked an RBI double. Mejia followed with a sacrifice fly and the Padres had a comfortable early lead for the third straight day.
Maeda limited the damage to those four runs. He retired the final eight batters he faced before exiting after throwing 84 pitches in six innings. But the outing was another entry in his seesaw season. The right-hander has alternated between giving up three or more runs and one or fewer run over his first seven starts. The fluctuation has produced a 4.66 earned-run average.
His early troubles left the Dodgers to claw back from another deficit. They proved capable again. This time, the effort wasn’t enough.