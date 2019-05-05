Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen gives up walk-off grand slam to Padres’ Hunter Renfroe

It was not a matter of if the Dodgers would claw their way back from the early four-run hole the Padres dug for them. Not after storming from behind to snag victories Friday and Saturday from an upstart club striving to prove they belong in the Dodgers’ stratosphere. No, it was just a matter of when — a feeling coursing through Petco Park that magnified once Max Muncy whacked a three-run blast in the sixth inning. The inevitable materialized in the eighth inning, when Chris Taylor launched a two-run home run.