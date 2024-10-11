This time, they didn’t choke.

This time, they did the choking.

On a glorious night amid a roiling sea of joyful blue, the Dodgers wrapped their weary, weathered arms around the San Diego Padres Friday and crushed those brown jerseys like an empty paper sack, eventually exhaling with redemption, relief and a coveted spot just four wins from the World Series.

In the winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League division series, the Dodgers took all the criticisms of the past two postseason collapses and buried them under a barrage of fastballs and long balls in a near-perfect 2-0 victory over the Padres at a shamelessly joyful Dodger Stadium.

Buried were the sins of their predecessors, the failings of past seasons, the rut of postseason humiliation.

Buried, from here to Chula Vista.

It was the first postseason series clinching at Chavez Ravine with fans in attendance in 11 years and, man, it was a sight.

When Kiké Hernández threw the final ground ball to Max Muncy the pavilion roofs came unhinged, most of the 53,183 fans leaping and roaring in unison, Blake Treinen standing in the middle of it all on the mound, raising both hands to the sky as if in shock, the entire Dodger team surrounding him and hugging and bouncing as if shouting out three years of October pain.

“I Love L.A.” has rarely sounded louder, or lasted as long, or been so filled with hope.

The Dodgers now host the upstart New York Mets in the National League Championship beginning here Sunday, a seven-game duel with the winner advancing to the World Series.

Dodgers players celebrate around reliever Blake Treinen after the final out of Game 5 of the NLDS against the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

It will feel anticlimactic, and for good reason. The Dodgers should dominate. The outmanned Mets have been advancing this postseason on little miracles. The superior Dodgers are all muscle.

They proved it once and for all Friday night against a Padres team that was probably their biggest hurdle in their chase for their first full-season World Series championship in 36 years.

This first series was the hard one. This was the one the Dodgers really needed. They entered the tense evening amid the memories of first-round exits in the last two postseasons, including a 2022 humiliation by these Padres.

Could they shake off the demons of their history? Could they erase the memories of their failures?

Could they ever.

“We didn’t come here to win the NL West; we came to win the World Series... we’ve got to do that or we go home and we think about it all offseason and this team gets to spring training to think about failures from years past, blah, blah, blah,” Hernández said.

They indeed avoided the blah, blah, blah.

They did it with wow, wow, wow.

It started with the surprise starter giving a shocking performance, struggling Yoshinobu Yamamoto finally earning some of his record $325 million contract by shutting out the Padres on two hits over five innings.

It continued with the Dodgers’ own Senor October, Hernández, a prolific October hitter who sent Yu Darvish’ first pitch into the left-field stands in the second inning. Hernández has an amazing 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 188 postseason at-bats, including three home runs against the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the 2017 NLCS.

Kiké Hernández, center, celebrates with Mookie Betts, left, and Teoscar Hernández after hitting a solo home run for the Dodgers in the second inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Friday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“You’ve got to have the right mindset, the right mentality, to come in here and just find a way to dominate the day,” he said, noting that he visualizes postseason success. “You just find a way, whatever it is that you’ve got to find so that when the moment shows up, when the big moment shows up and you step up to the plate or whatever it is, you don’t let the moment get too big, you feel like you’re bigger than the moment and there’s no moment that’s going to get too big for you.”

Advertisement

His moment was followed five innings later by a similar shot into the left-field stands by Teoscar Hernández, the underrated offseason steal by Andrew Friedman, the MVP who’s not named Ohtani.

The game finished with the Dodger bullpen that had been so brilliant in a Game 4 do-or-die win, this time four relievers holding the Padres hitless over the final four innings. The Padres finished the series without scoring a run in the final 24 innings with Dodger pitching retiring the final 19 batters.

The crowd roared with every pitch and kept their water bottles to themselves, a worthy accompanist to a team flirting with greatness.

“If there’s something that this crowd is, it’s hungry,” said Hernandez. “They want a championship. They want another one. The one we had a couple years back, the city didn’t get to celebrate it because of obvious circumstances. We know how bad they want it…we just know that our fans have our backs and we’re ready to rock with them.”

They rocked, the Padres were rolled, one October chapter finished, two more remaining, a once-dread journey dances on.