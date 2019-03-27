Dodgers' last roster spot earmarked for reliever who can go multiple innings

Uncertainty is not foreign to Stewart; since making his major league debut in June 2016, Stewart has been promoted to the majors 16 times and demoted to the minors on 15 occasions. He’s served as the pitching staff’s hole plugger, a role he thought was behind him after using three option years. But last November he found out he had a fourth option year because he hadn’t accrued five years of professional experience, which won’t force the Dodgers to trade or waive him before opening day.