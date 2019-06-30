Infielders’ tough inning costs Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw in loss to Rockies

Los Angeles tied the game in the fourth inning with some help. Justin Turner led off with a flyball to right-center field that Desmond, a shortstop-turned-outfielder, saw bounce off his glove. Desmond was charged with an error. Two batters later, Edwin Rios recorded his first career hit — a missile that ricocheted off the wall and away from Desmond center field. Rios ended up with an RBI triple. The Dodgers (56-29) reclaimed the lead in the fifth on an Alex Verdugo single off Gray.