Rookie Matt Beaty becomes Dodgers' unlikely answer to the opener

Beaty went three for four with an RBI double in the Dodgers’ 9-8 comeback win against the Mets on Wednesday, raising his batting average to .303 in 33 plate appearances in two stints with the Dodgers this season entering Thursday’s series finale. In Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, he became the first Dodger rookie since Cody Bellinger in 2016 to drive in four runs in a game.