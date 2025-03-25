Mookie Betts returns to Dodgers’ lineup against Angels

Mookie Betts’ trademark smile is back. As he walked off the field on his way back to the Dodgers clubhouse, he was in good spirits after his pregame warmup, exclaiming, “I feel great. Awesome. Normal.”

For Betts, Tuesday marks a return to normalcy, with the star shortstop back in the lineup against the Angels. Betts is slated to get “three at-bats, play four or five innings of defense,” according to manager Dave Roberts.

Betts has been battling a stomach illness since the Dodgers’ trip to Tokyo, where he was sent home early. Since then, he has worked to regain weight — a process Roberts said has progressed in recent days, as Betts has been able to hold down food and manage his dehydration from the weight loss.

“All signs point toward we’ve turned a corner, and we feel good about where he’s at for tonight,” Roberts said.

There was consideration of shutting Betts down, according to Roberts, but the team is taking a day-to-day approach. After discussions with Betts, the training and coaching staff agreed that “the right thing for him to do is to take good at-bats rather than not play.”

His return to the lineup just days before the home opener is a positive sign that he’s on the mend. The team will evaluate his condition Wednesday to determine if he’ll play against the Detroit Tigers.

“I know Mookie’s expectation is to be in there on opening day,” Roberts said.

Dustin May’s final spring training start

It has been nearly two years since Dustin May started at the big league level. A battle with injuries — and a near-death experience — has cost him a substantial portion of his career.

May’s journey back to the mound in a Dodgers uniform has been emotional, and Roberts has witnessed firsthand how May has managed those emotions and persevered.

“The main thing I’ve seen from Dustin is that he’s managing his emotions better,” Roberts said, praising May’s mental approach.

From a mechanical standpoint, Roberts has noticed May’s growth from a pitcher who once let things “sort of spiral” when he lost command to one who can now regroup and get the outs he needs.

May will take the mound in the final spring training game against the Angels, with Roberts saying he will pitch about five innings.

“There’s going to be some emotion — Dustin pitches with emotion regardless,” Roberts said of May’s upcoming start. “But as we get closer to the regular season, I think he senses the finish line.”

