Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler struggles in 2019 debut

His first act of the 2019 season lacked the jubilation of his outings as a rookie. Buehler held the baseball during that fourth inning until manager Dave Roberts came to retrieve it. Roberts removed Buehler with no outs in the frame, but with Buehler responsible for five runs scored by the Diamondbacks. After making only one start during spring training, Buehler displayed ragged command of his fastball and allowed Arizona to pester him into an early exit.