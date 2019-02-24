Dodgers defeat White Sox 7-6 to open spring training

EXTRA BASES: Major League Baseball is implementing a 20-second pitch clock during spring training games and could institute it for the upcoming regular season. Hill, who works quickly, said he didn’t notice the clock during his inning Saturday. After the outing, he again disparaged the league’s decision to implement one. “Hopefully,” he said, “everybody comes to their senses and understand that having the games dictated by a clock is not something baseball was to meant have happen.”