Dodgers defeat White Sox 7-6 to open spring training

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Saturday in Phoenix. They are 1-0 in Cactus League games.
Dodgers 7, Chicago White Sox 6
AT THE PLATE: Catcher Russell Martin, the Dodgers’ designated hitter Saturday, hit a two-run double in a four-run first inning in his first at-bat since returning to the Dodgers. … Enrique Hernandez added another two-run double in second inning as Los Angeles jumped out to a 6-0 lead. …Joc Pederson, sporting a slightly more open stance, belted a solo home run.
ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill needed seven pitches to log a perfect first inning with a strikeout before finishing his day with a bullpen session. Hill was not originally slated to pitch Saturday, but rain canceled his previously scheduled live batting practice session and the club decided to have him start the exhibition game…Manager Dave Roberts said right-hander Yimi Garcia looked particulaly sharp in his scoreless inning. Garcia, 28, appeared in 25 games for the Dodgers last season.
EXTRA BASES: Major League Baseball is implementing a 20-second pitch clock during spring training games and could institute it for the upcoming regular season. Hill, who works quickly, said he didn’t notice the clock during his inning Saturday. After the outing, he again disparaged the league’s decision to implement one. “Hopefully,” he said, “everybody comes to their senses and understand that having the games dictated by a clock is not something baseball was to meant have happen.”
UP NEXT: The will host the Angels at Camelback Ranch on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Dodgers. Prospects Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are also slated to pitch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 1020 (Spanish).