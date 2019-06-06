Dodgers rookie catcher Will Smith's apprenticeship began in September

The Dodgers wanted to see improvement and Smith promptly displayed it, batting .290 with eight home runs and an .890 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 38 games for Oklahoma City before he was elevated to the majors. Smith credited the progression to mechanical changes he implemented in the offseason, and time. He said it took him a year to become comfortable with the leg kick he added in his first professional season. Other aspects, he said, he had to figure out by trial and error.