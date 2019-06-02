Will Smith's first career home run is a walk-off in the Dodgers' win over the Phillies

The Dodgers were holding a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning when Bryce Harper, the recipient of boos every time his name has been announced at Dodger Stadium the past two nights, spoiled Clayton Kershaw’s outing and knotted the game with a two-run blast off Julio Urias. It continued Urias’s sudden struggles out of the bullpen. After giving up two home runs in his first 30 ⅓ innings, Urias has given up three in his last two outings. The left-hander has allowed four runs on five hits in five innings since coming off administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery May 13.