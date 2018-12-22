A look at Yasiel Puig's Dodger career

Puig misses several games to start the season because of a strained left hamstring. He is put on the DL for the first time in his career on April 26. He returns from the DL on June 6 and puts up league average numbers until he goes back on the DL again on Aug. 27 with a strained right hamstring. He doesn’t return until there are two games left in the season. The season is also marred by reports of him arriving late to games and to rehab.