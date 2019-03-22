Chicago Cubs facing a 'year of reckoning' in 2019

A look at every team in the National League Central and their 2019 predicted order of finish.
1. CHICAGO CUBS
2018 | 95-68, 2nd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2016
The lovable, feel-good Cubs descended into a gloomy spring as they welcomed back shortstop Addison Russell from a suspension for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. Manager Joe Maddon does not have a contract beyond 2019. The team won 95 games in 2018 but lost in the wild-card game. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein called this a “year of reckoning” for a reason.
2019 Chicago Cubs
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Ben Zobrist
|PositionSecond base
|Player2. Kris Bryant
|PositionThird base
|Player3. Anthony Rizzo
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Javier Baez
|PositionShortstop
|Player5. Kyle Schwarber
|PositionLeft field
|Player6. Willson Contreras
|PositionCatcher
|Player7. Jason Heyward
|PositionRight field
|Player8. Ian Happ
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Starting rotation
|Throws
|Starting rotationJon Lester
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Starting rotationKyle Hendricks
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Starting rotationJose Quintana
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Starting rotationCole Hamels
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Starting rotationYu Darvish
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Starting rotationCloser
|Throws
|Starting rotationPedro Strop
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Starting rotationSetup
|Throws
|Starting rotationCarl Edwards, Jr.
|ThrowsRight-handed
2. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
2018 | 88-74, 3rd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2015
After missing the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, the Cardinals made perhaps the most significant addition for the 2019 season, trading for former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He will join a lineup that already featured all-star infielder Matt Carpenter, and aid the defense behind talented young pitchers such as Jack Flaherty and John Gant. The Cardinals moved to extend staff ace Miles Mikolas this spring. They may aim to do something similar with Goldschmidt as the summer progresses.
2019 St. Louis Cardinals
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Matt Carpenter
|PositionThird base
|Player2. Paul DeJong
|PositionShortstop
|Player3. Paul Goldschmidt
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Marcell Ozuna
|PositionLeft field
|Player5. Dexter Fowler
|PositionRight field
|Player6. Yadier Molina
|PositionCatcher
|Player7. Kolten Wong
|PositionSecond base
|Player8. Harrison Bader
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMiles Mikolas
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJack Flaherty
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationAdam Wainwright
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMichael Wacha
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJohn Gant
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJordan Hicks
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationAndrew Miller
|ThrowsLeft-handed
3. MILWAUKEE BREWERS
2018 | 96-67, 1st in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2018
The Brewers used an unorthodox strategy in 2018, often abandoning the concept of starting pitchers en route to a berth in the National League Championship Series. The offense was powered by National League MVP Christian Yelich. The team remains intact for 2019, with the addition of former Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal.
2019 Milwaukee Brewers
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Lorenzo Cain
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Christian Yelich
|PositionRight field
|Player3. Jesus Aguilar
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Travis Shaw
|PositionThird base
|Player5. Ryan Braun
|PositionLeft field
|Player6. Mike Moustakas
|PositionSecond base
|Player7. Yasmani Grandal
|PositionCatcher
|Player8. Orlando Arcia
|PositionShortstop
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJhoulys Chacin
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationChase Anderson
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationZach Davies
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCorbin Burnes
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationFreddy Peralta
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationCorey Knebel
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJosh Hader
|ThrowsLeft-handed
4. CINCINNATI REDS
2018 | 67-95, 5th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2013
The Reds zagged this winter, loading up on players entering free agency by acquiring outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp and pitcher Alex Wood from the Dodgers. The addition of Puig should bolster a lineup that already featured a strong core of first baseman Joey Votto, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and second baseman Scooter Gennett. And Wood will improve a rotation that also added Sonny Gray as the Reds aim to be competitive in 2019.
2019 Cincinnati Reds
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Jesse Winker
|PositionLeft field
|Player2. Joey Votto
|PositionFirst base
|Player3. Eugenio Suarez
|PositionThird base
|Player4. Scooter Gennett
|PositionSecond base
|Player5. Yasiel Puig
|PositionRight field
|Player6. Scott Schebler
|PositionCenter field
|Player7. Jose Peraza
|PositionShortstop
|Player8. Tucker Barnhart
|PositionCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationLuis Castillo
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSonny Gray
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationAlex Wood
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationTanner Roark
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationAnthony DeScialfani
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationRaisel Iglesias
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJared Hughes
|ThrowsRight-handed
5. PITTSBURGH PIRATES
2018 | 82-79, 4th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2015
You think your team didn’t do much this winter? They probably did more than the Pirates. After making a surprising trade for pitcher Chris Archer last summer, Pittsburgh did not make major augmentations to its core for 2019. The Pirates will be competitive, but likely under-armed in the National League Central.
2019 Pittsburgh Pirates
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Adam Frazier
|PositionSecond base
|Player2. Starling Marte
|PositionCenter field
|Player3. Corey Dickerson
|PositionLeft field
|Player4. Francisco Cervelli
|PositionCatcher
|Player5. Colin Moran
|PositionThird base
|Player6. Josh Bell
|PositionFirst base
|Player7. Lonnie Chisenhall
|PositionRight field
|Player8. Erik Gonzalez
|PositionShortstop
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJameson Taillon
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationTrevor Williams
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJoe Musgrove
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationChris Archer
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJordan Lyles
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationFelipe Vazquez
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationKeone Kela
|ThrowsRight-handed