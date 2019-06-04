Walker Buehler and Corey Seager help Dodgers beat Diamondbacks

On the other side, the Dodgers, who were without Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy, encountered a familiar adversary in Robbie Ray, a left-hander with a 2.82 earned-run average in 16 career starts against them. Except for the fourth inning, Ray matched Buehler. But that one inning was costly. Ray gave up a single to Justin Turner before David Freese worked a walk, bringing up Seager. The Dodgers shortstop worked the count full and fouled off another pitch before launching a 92-mph fastball over the wall in left-center field.