Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, start time and analysis

Clayton Kershaw, once dogged by injuries, has become the most dependable Dodger

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw stands on the mound before throwing his first pitch against the Angels on Tuesday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Before he walked out of the locker room in a pair of once-white sneakers colored by his two oldest children, Clayton Kershaw imagined how he would feel when he woke up on Wednesday morning.

“I mean, I don’t feel like pitching tomorrow, for sure,” Kershaw said with a smile.

Kershaw is now 35 years old. He doesn’t recover the way he did when he broke into the major leagues, which, as Freddie Freeman pointed out, was a long time ago.

“He’s been doing that for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2008,” Freeman said.

That.

That was seven shutout innings in a 2-0 road win over the Angels on Tuesday night.

