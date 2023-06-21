Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, start time and analysis

Clayton Kershaw, once dogged by injuries, has become the most dependable Dodger
Before he walked out of the locker room in a pair of once-white sneakers colored by his two oldest children, Clayton Kershaw imagined how he would feel when he woke up on Wednesday morning.
“I mean, I don’t feel like pitching tomorrow, for sure,” Kershaw said with a smile.
Kershaw is now 35 years old. He doesn’t recover the way he did when he broke into the major leagues, which, as Freddie Freeman pointed out, was a long time ago.
“He’s been doing that for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2008,” Freeman said.
That.
That was seven shutout innings in a 2-0 road win over the Angels on Tuesday night.
This season has been one long farewell to arms for the Dodgers, who lost Tony Gonsolin to a left ankle sprain and Ryan Pepiot to a left oblique strain in March, Dustin May to a serious forearm injury and Julio Urías to a left hamstring strain in mid-May, and Noah Syndergaard and his unsightly 7.16 ERA to a blister in early June.
The one constant in this cluster of calamities, the only pitcher to not miss a start through a haze of injuries and ineffectiveness, is the 35-year-old left-hander with a balky lower back and an elbow that gave out on him in 2021, causing him to miss three months of that season.
Clayton Kershaw took the Angel Stadium mound Tuesday night with the Dodgers reeling from a lopsided three-game weekend sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants, and the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner did what he has done so often, twirling a gem when his team needed it most.
