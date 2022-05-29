Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Washington Nationals.
Tyler Anderson will make his seventh start of the season Sunday when the Dodgers close out their four-game series against Arizona at Chase Field in Phoenix.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to sweep their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share

ICYMI: Tony Gonsolin continues stellar start to season in Dodgers win

By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — He showed flashes as a rookie but then regressed last year.

Though the Dodgers were hopeful of a bounce back, few were anticipating production this consistent.

Of the Dodgers’ current starting rotation — one that includes a former All-Star and 20-game winner — it’s Tony Gonsolin who has arguably pitched the best over the first quarter of the season, leading the group in ERA, strikeout rate and walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP).

In the team’s 3-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, the right-hander displayed all the reasons why again.

He attacked with a fastball that this season has regained its life, after Gonsolin was dogged by a shoulder injury last year.

Read more >>>

Share