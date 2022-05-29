Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Tony Gonsolin continues stellar start to season in Dodgers win

PHOENIX — He showed flashes as a rookie but then regressed last year.

Though the Dodgers were hopeful of a bounce back, few were anticipating production this consistent.

Of the Dodgers’ current starting rotation — one that includes a former All-Star and 20-game winner — it’s Tony Gonsolin who has arguably pitched the best over the first quarter of the season, leading the group in ERA, strikeout rate and walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP).

In the team’s 3-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, the right-hander displayed all the reasons why again.

He attacked with a fastball that this season has regained its life, after Gonsolin was dogged by a shoulder injury last year.

