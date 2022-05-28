Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Edwin Ríos bolsters case for more playing time in Dodgers’ win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — So far this season, Edwin Ríos’ biggest challenge has been simply staying ready, trying to keep himself sharp between sporadic starts.

Lately, Ríos has been handed a different task.

With starts in six straight games, and 10 of the last 18, the left-handed slugger is simply trying to stay hot.

“Feels good knowing when you come to the field you’re gonna play,” said Ríos, whose recent stretch of playing time came after getting only five starts in the first 27 games. “Definitely soaking it in and trying to take advantage of it.”

Ríos did so Friday, hitting an early three-run home run that keyed the Dodgers’ 6-4 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Friday was only Ríos’ second start this season against a left-handed starting pitcher, batting ninth against familiar Dodgers foe Madison Bumgarner.

