Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Stan Kasten: Dodgers ‘not swayed’ by rise of Mets, Padres and other big spenders

Dodgers president Stan Kasten is comfortable with the somewhat risk-averse approach the Dodgers have taken to free agency and roster building. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

As he milled around near the visitors’ dugout at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, Steve Cohen made a bigger on-field presence at Chavez Ravine than any Dodgers owner has all year.

In town to watch his surging New York Mets take two of three games against the struggling Dodgers, Cohen’s every move was followed by eyeballs and cameras.

He held court behind the plate during batting practice. He chatted up his players and staff when they walked by. He visited with prominent agent Scott Boras, spending several minutes with another of the sport’s biggest powerbrokers in plain sight.

It was a reflection of the hands-on, hyperaggressive reputation Cohen has cultivated since his $2.4-billion purchase of the club in 2020 — splurging on signings, smashing payroll records and seemingly prompting a league-wide free-agent binge this offseason.

