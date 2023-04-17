Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

‘We haven’t got it going.’ Dodgers’ offensive woes continue in loss to Cubs

It was former NFL coach Bill Parcells who coined the phrase, “You are what your record says you are,” a quote that perfectly fits an inconsistent and clearly flawed Dodgers team that suffered another frustrating loss Sunday, this one a 3-2 decision to the Chicago Cubs before 52,180 at Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers, winners of 111 games last season, have lost six of their last nine games, including two of three in the series against the Cubs, to fall to 8-8 on the season. They never know what they’re going to get from an offense that has scored eight runs or more in five wins and two runs or fewer in five losses.

Neither the rotation nor the bullpen is as deep or dominant as it has been in recent years. The defense has been a little spotty, as evidenced by an error that led to an unearned run in the fifth inning Sunday. Opponents have run wild on the Dodgers, stealing 23 bases in 25 attempts, including nine by the Cubs in this series.

