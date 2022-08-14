Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Dodgers make it a day to remember with Negro Leagues museum visit and 12th consecutive win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day brimming with an appreciation for the past eventually had the Dodgers cherishing the present and peering excitedly into a future that gets more promising with every game. Call it a win, win, win.

History lessons abounded, but not the dry, academic kind. These, by all accounts, were gripping and profoundly meaningful tales.

Saturday morning was spent touring the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum while listening to the captivating narration of museum president and master storyteller Bob Kendrick.

From the exploits of Satchel Paige and Cool Papa Bell to the Negro League debuts of future major league Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Roy Campanella and Willie Mays, to the shocking segregation and second-class treatment of the teams and their fans from 1920 to 1960, Kendrick emphasized that the story of the Negro Leagues “isn’t about adversity. It is about what they did to overcome that adversity.”

