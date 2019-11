Steve Henson returns to the Los Angeles Times as assistant Sports Editor after six years as Major League Baseball editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and six years as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. Henson was a sports writer and editor at The Times from 1985-2007. Henson has been honored by APSE, the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.