Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Share
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Giants.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start against the Marlins on Sunday. Urías is 13-7 with a 2.36 earned-run average over 24 starts this season.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers look to bounce back from their loss Saturday against the Miami Marlins in a Sunday matinee. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dustin May continues to impress, but Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara outpitches him

By Jack Harris

MIAMI — The missed ground ball left Dustin May crumpled on the grass.

But in his second start back from Tommy John surgery, it was a curveball he left hanging in the strike zone that signaled — for as promising as he has looked in his return to the team — the fine margins where the right-hander can still progress down the stretch.

Indeed, May largely pitched well in the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Saturday night.

Not well enough to outduel Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who bounced back from a six-run clunker against the Dodgers on Sunday by tossing his fourth complete game of a likely Cy Young Award-worthy season.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share