Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

ICYMI: Dustin May continues to impress, but Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara outpitches him

MIAMI — The missed ground ball left Dustin May crumpled on the grass.

But in his second start back from Tommy John surgery, it was a curveball he left hanging in the strike zone that signaled — for as promising as he has looked in his return to the team — the fine margins where the right-hander can still progress down the stretch.

Indeed, May largely pitched well in the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Saturday night.

Not well enough to outduel Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who bounced back from a six-run clunker against the Dodgers on Sunday by tossing his fourth complete game of a likely Cy Young Award-worthy season.

