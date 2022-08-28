Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

ICYMI: Dustin May continues to impress, but Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara outpitches him
MIAMI — The missed ground ball left Dustin May crumpled on the grass.
But in his second start back from Tommy John surgery, it was a curveball he left hanging in the strike zone that signaled — for as promising as he has looked in his return to the team — the fine margins where the right-hander can still progress down the stretch.
Indeed, May largely pitched well in the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Saturday night.
Not well enough to outduel Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who bounced back from a six-run clunker against the Dodgers on Sunday by tossing his fourth complete game of a likely Cy Young Award-worthy season.
