Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dustin May thrives in his return from Tommy John surgery as Dodgers blank Marlins

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May celebrates during the first inning of Saturday’s win over the Miami Marlins. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Tommy John surgery is so common, with hundreds of pitchers from high school to the big leagues undergoing the elbow ligament replacement procedure every year, and its success rate (80% to 90%) so high that it almost seems routine.

It is anything but, the grueling 16-month rehabilitation process, with its endless hours of strength and range-of-motion exercises, the painful breaking up of scar tissue and the months-long throwing progression accompanied by an equally challenging mental component.

“The doctors have done a great job with the surgery, and guys are coming back and performing, but as a player, you feel isolated and ostracized, like you’re not a part of the team,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“I think we do as good a job as anybody trying to keep guys feeling valued and relevant, getting them in town with us when we can, but it’s a tough road mentally.”

