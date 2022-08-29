Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson (25) is congratulated.
Trayce Thompson celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
(Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

Michael Grove will get the start as the Dodgers look to cap their four-game series against the Miami Marlins with a win Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Mookie Betts has been on an MVP-caliber tear for Dodgers in Marlins series

By Jack Harris

MIAMI — Mookie Betts’ peaks are so high, even relatively productive stretches at the plate can seem quiet.

That’s where the All-Star right fielder was entering the Dodgers’ weekend series in Miami. He’d been playing well in his return from a foot injury earlier this year, with a .283 batting average and an .859 on-base-plus-slugging percentage since the start of July. But he wasn’t on fire either, not all the way.

That’s changed over the last three games against the Marlins.

On Friday, Betts homered twice and then hit a game-winning double in the 10th inning. On Saturday, he went deep again for his 30th home run of the season.

Read more >>>

