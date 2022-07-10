Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin are selected to All-Star team

The full list of this year’s All-Stars has been revealed with two more Dodgers making the cut.

Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were named National League pitchers on Sunday for the 2022 All-Star Game, which will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who was already voted in as the American League’s starting designated hitter, was also chosen as a pitcher — the second straight season he’s been selected to do both.

He is the only player in history to get in as a position player and pitcher. He’s the 10th pitcher in Angels history to get selected to multiple All-Star Games and the second in team history to do so in consecutive years. He was named the AL starting pitcher in 2021 and also batted leadoff.

“It’s a huge honor and I would like to give it my best for all the people that voted for me,” Ohtani said through the Angels’ public relations staff Sunday .

Ohtani and Kershaw were MLB selections, while Gonsolin was a player selection.

This makes All-Star nod No. 9 for Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, and the first for Gonsolin, who is 11-0 with a 1.62 ERA.

The debate of late has been over which Dodger should be the starter for the game, which will be at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980.

“It’s at Dodger Stadium, I’ve been here a long time, I get all that,” Kershaw said last week, “but I don’t want to take anybody’s spot that’s more deserving than me … especially if that guy’s on my team.”

The starting pitchers are announced the day before the game by each team’s manager. For the NL, that would be the Atlanta Braves’ Brian Snitker.

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, working against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 16, is a first-time All-Star. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías was not included in the list of All-Star pitchers, despite being in the midst of another strong season.

Asked whether Urías deserves to be an All-Star — before Sunday’s final list was revealed and before his start against the Chicago Cubs — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said: “I really do. I just think that managers have a bias towards their own players… he got overlooked last year, and he followed that up with an even better year this year.”

Urías gave up five runs in two innings on Sunday. The Dodgers went on to beat the Cubs 11-9.

The pitchers and reserve players get voted on through a player ballot, then are selected by the commissioner’s office.

First baseman Freddie Freeman — who went four for five with two RBIs, including a solo home run on Sunday — and catcher Will Smith — who contributed two RBIs in five at-bats — also weren’t included on the final All-Star list.

Angels right fielder Taylor Ward was also among players making a case for an All-Star selection, but was not picked for a reserve role. It is possible he and/or Urías get invited as replacements for any players who end up skipping the game because of injuries or availability.

