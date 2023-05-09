Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Monday recap: Tony Gonsolin can’t jolt Dodgers from their Milwaukee ‘hangover’

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers were wise to fly Tony Gonsolin to Milwaukee on Sunday, ahead of the team, because the right-hander looked well rested and sharp against the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday night.

The same could not be said for the rest of the Dodgers, who were delayed leaving Petco Park on Sunday night because of a minor team bus accident, flew four hours from San Diego to Milwaukee and arrived at their hotel at about 3:45 a.m. local time after winning two of three games in an intense series against the division-rival Padres.

Manager Dave Roberts dismissed talk of a “hangover effect,” but the Dodgers looked soggy in a 9-3 loss in which the offense mustered six hits and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, the defense committed a key error leading to three unearned runs, and two lower-leverage relievers were torched for six runs.

