Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rehabbing pitcher Dustin May sets sights on his return to Dodgers. But when?
His perspective really hasn’t changed.
After more than a year-long process of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, however, Dustin May’s patience sure has grown.
“Going through the rehab and everything, you definitely have to have a lot of that,” May said recently. “Because there’s no speeding it up. There’s only slowing it down.”
Finally, though, the 24-year-old Dodgers pitcher is inching toward the finish line — and a long-awaited comeback at the major league level.
Over the last three weeks, May has been with the Dodgers triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment. He’s worked his way from two to three to four innings in a trio of promising starts.
