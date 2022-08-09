Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates in May. Urías is 11-6 with a 2.57 earned-run average over 21 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to extend their eight-game winning streak Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Rehabbing pitcher Dustin May sets sights on his return to Dodgers. But when?

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May throws against the San Diego Padres in April 2021.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

His perspective really hasn’t changed.

After more than a year-long process of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, however, Dustin May’s patience sure has grown.

“Going through the rehab and everything, you definitely have to have a lot of that,” May said recently. “Because there’s no speeding it up. There’s only slowing it down.”

Finally, though, the 24-year-old Dodgers pitcher is inching toward the finish line — and a long-awaited comeback at the major league level.

Over the last three weeks, May has been with the Dodgers triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment. He’s worked his way from two to three to four innings in a trio of promising starts.

