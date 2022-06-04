Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: As Dodgers battle injuries, Zach McKinstry makes a memorable return in win over Mets

Entering this weekend, Zach McKinstry had made four trips to and from Oklahoma City this season, but only one trip to the plate in a big-league game.

As he was shuffled back and forth from the Dodgers’ triple A affiliate, the utility player usually had been needed by them only as a warm body on the bench, sticking around for a couple days before being returned to the minors once the team figured out longer-term roster plans.

On Friday, however, the Dodgers were low on alternatives.

A day after announcing Kevin Pillar had suffered a left shoulder fracture, the team put Edwin Ríos on the injured list with a tear in his right hamstring. Eddy Alvarez was called up but didn’t arrive at the stadium until shortly before first pitch.

