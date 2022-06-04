Share
Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler enters Saturday’s game against the New York Mets with a 6-1 record and a 3.22 earned-run average over 10 starts this season.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to continue their winning streak against the visiting New York Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

ICYMI: As Dodgers battle injuries, Zach McKinstry makes a memorable return in win over Mets

By Jack Harris

Entering this weekend, Zach McKinstry had made four trips to and from Oklahoma City this season, but only one trip to the plate in a big-league game.

As he was shuffled back and forth from the Dodgers’ triple A affiliate, the utility player usually had been needed by them only as a warm body on the bench, sticking around for a couple days before being returned to the minors once the team figured out longer-term roster plans.

On Friday, however, the Dodgers were low on alternatives.

A day after announcing Kevin Pillar had suffered a left shoulder fracture, the team put Edwin Ríos on the injured list with a tear in his right hamstring. Eddy Alvarez was called up but didn’t arrive at the stadium until shortly before first pitch.

Read more >>>

