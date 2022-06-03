Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Tony Gonsolin effective as Dodgers blank resurgent Mets

When he bought the New York Mets two offseasons ago, billionaire Steve Cohen cited the Dodgers as an organization to emulate, eager to model his own club after the heavy-spending, consistently-winning, big-market behemoth on the opposite coast.

On Thursday, Cohen and the Mets got a first-hand example of all the reasons why.

In the opening game of a highly anticipated weekend series between the National League’s two best teams so far this season, the Dodgers flexed their organizational might to earn a 2-0 win at Dodger Stadium.

A stellar staff performance on the mound was highlighted by six scoreless innings from Tony Gonsolin, a homegrown talent who was once an afterthought in the team’s rotation but now leads the NL with a 1.59 ERA.

A high-priced, big-name lineup did just enough at the plate, manufacturing one run in the fifth inning on Mookie Betts’ RBI single and another in the sixth inning on Justin Turner’s RBI double while outhitting the Mets 8-3.

