Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers swept first time this season with 8-4 loss to Pirates

There was undesirable deja vu for the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Another early hole. Another failed comeback. Another loss at home to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.

Every season comes with unexpected dips. But a three-game sweep against a rebuilding, previously slumping, seemingly overmatched team? Even manager Dave Roberts had a hard time reconciling it after Wednesday’s 8-4 defeat at Dodger Stadium.

“I thought we had opportunities to change certain outcomes,” Roberts said. “And we just couldn’t capitalize.”

Wednesday’s game began like the previous two nights. The Pirates jumped out to an early lead, scoring a run on a walk and two singles in the first inning against starter Mitch White.

