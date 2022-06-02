Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin heads into his Thursday start against the New York Mets with a 5-0 record and a 1.80 ERA on the season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers look to regroup after three consecutive losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates when they open a four-game series against the NL East-leading Mets.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Dodgers swept first time this season with 8-4 loss to Pirates

By Jack Harris

There was undesirable deja vu for the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Another early hole. Another failed comeback. Another loss at home to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.

Every season comes with unexpected dips. But a three-game sweep against a rebuilding, previously slumping, seemingly overmatched team? Even manager Dave Roberts had a hard time reconciling it after Wednesday’s 8-4 defeat at Dodger Stadium.

“I thought we had opportunities to change certain outcomes,” Roberts said. “And we just couldn’t capitalize.”

Wednesday’s game began like the previous two nights. The Pirates jumped out to an early lead, scoring a run on a walk and two singles in the first inning against starter Mitch White.

Read more >>>

