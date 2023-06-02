Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. New York Yankees: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the New York Mets in April. Kershaw is 6-4 with a 3.32 earned-run average over 11 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game series against the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLBN | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s the starting lineup for the Dodgers vs. Yankees

Here’s the starting lineup for the Dodgers against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Friday night:

Dodgers Dugout: Will Sisters controversy help end Clayton Kershaw’s Dodger career?

By Houston Mitchell

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 27.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. I try very hard to focus on only on-field issues for the team and not write about political/religious issues, but recent events have made it necessary to write about a topic related to politics/religion today. If you don’t want to read about it, I highly recommend you skip to the next section, titled “The Yanks are coming.”

The Dodgers created a gigantic public relations mess for themselves recently. For their annual Pride Night, they invited and announced they would honor a group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Who are they? Well, taken from their website: “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns. We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty.... [We] have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment. We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

Read more >>>

How the Dodgers’ new-look offense formed a juggernaut identity

By Jack Harris

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman bats against the Atlanta Braves on May 23.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

It hasn’t been a typical recipe for success.

After leading the majors in scoring during their historic 111-win campaign last season, the Dodgers lost three All-Stars in free agency, then their starting shortstop to an injury in spring training.

They filled those voids with unproven rookies, established-but-aging veterans, and other low-cost additions that led to scrutiny over the winter.

Beyond their top three bats — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Mookie Betts — almost every other hitter in their lineup has slumped through at least some stretch of the season’s first two months, leading to a long list of potentially troubling indicators:

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

