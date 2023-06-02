Dodgers vs. New York Yankees: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers Dugout: Will Sisters controversy help end Clayton Kershaw’s Dodger career?

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 27. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. I try very hard to focus on only on-field issues for the team and not write about political/religious issues, but recent events have made it necessary to write about a topic related to politics/religion today. If you don’t want to read about it, I highly recommend you skip to the next section, titled “The Yanks are coming.”

The Dodgers created a gigantic public relations mess for themselves recently. For their annual Pride Night, they invited and announced they would honor a group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Who are they? Well, taken from their website: “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns. We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty.... [We] have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment. We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

