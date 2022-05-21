Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time, odds and analysis

Dodgers vs. Phillies: Latest betting odds, lines and picks

Dodgers/Phillies Under 9 (-110): It is going to be a hot one in Philadelphia, so maybe this game will serve as a test case for how the humidor balls will play in warm weather, but this still has the makings of a low-scoring game. It will be Aaron Nola for the Phillies and Mitch White for the Dodgers, but this will be mostly a bullpen day for L.A., as White is slated to go about 45 pitches.

White has a 4.82 ERA in 9.1 innings, but that’s because of a 56.6% LOB%. He has a 3.35 xERA and a 3.41 FIP otherwise, as a guy that has racked up a good number of strikeouts already in his young career. The expectation is that we will likely see David Price in some capacity and he has struck out eight of the 23 batters that he has faced thus far. Most Phillies hitters will see a different arm in every plate appearance and the Dodgers have plenty of hard-throwers and interesting arms.

