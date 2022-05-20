Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: How to watch, streaming options and start time

What you need to know: The Dodgers begin a 10-game trip Friday at Philadelphia with the first of three contests against the Phillies. The game will feature a rematch of left-handed starters — Julio Urías for Los Angeles and Ranger Suarez for Philadelphia.

Suarez beat Urias on May 14 at Dodger Stadium 8-3. In that game, Urias (2-3, 3.00 ERA), gave up four home runs in four innings including a three-run blast to Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who hit three home runs and drove in eight in the first three games of the series. Suarez (4-1, 3.72) pitched seven innings, walked one and struck out six.

But, after losing three out of four to the Phillies, the Dodgers rebounded by sweeping division rival Arizona Diamondbacks in four games. At the same time, Philadelphia lost two out of three to the visiting San Diego Padres.

At the conclusion of their visit to Philadelphia, the Dodgers head to Washington on Monday for the first of three games against the Nationals. The trip winds up later in the week with four more tilts against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

How to watch, stream and listen to the series

Radio: AM KLAC (570); KTNQ (1020), Spanish.

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

