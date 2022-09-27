Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

David Price activated after wrist injury

After missing more than three weeks with a wrist injury, reliever David Price was activated by the Dodgers before their series-opener against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Andre Jackson was optioned in a corresponding move.

Price, 37, hasn’t pitched since Aug. 29 because of his wrist issue, which manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher had been battling for much of the season.

Despite that, Price has a 2.58 ERA in 38 appearances in his first full season as a reliever.

A pending free agent, Price is still undetermined if he will retire at the end of the season. You can read more about that here.