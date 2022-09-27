Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

David Price activated after wrist injury
After missing more than three weeks with a wrist injury, reliever David Price was activated by the Dodgers before their series-opener against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
Andre Jackson was optioned in a corresponding move.
Price, 37, hasn’t pitched since Aug. 29 because of his wrist issue, which manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher had been battling for much of the season.
Despite that, Price has a 2.58 ERA in 38 appearances in his first full season as a reliever.
A pending free agent, Price is still undetermined if he will retire at the end of the season. You can read more about that here.
Dave Roberts still backs his World Series guarantee despite Dodgers pitching issues
Dave Roberts had enough.
“This will be the last I’ll talk about this …” he said.
And who could blame him, Roberts talking about his October pitching plans sort of like the captain of the Titanic discussing the final stretch of the ocean liner’s voyage.
The Dodgers won their 106th game Sunday to equal a franchise record and secure home-field advantage through the National League Championship Series, but there are treacherous waters ahead.
They won’t have Walker Buehler and probably won’t have Blake Treinen.
They won’t have a closer, as Craig Kimbrel was demoted to mop-up duty earlier in the weekend.
