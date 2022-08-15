Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending surgery
Walker Buehler will not return for the Dodgers this season.
The team announced Monday that the pitcher, who has been out since May with an elbow injury, will undergo season-ending surgery next week.
The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Buehler has been out since May, when he suffered what the team called a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow during a start against the San Francisco Giants.
Julio Urías will get the start for the Dodgers as they embark on a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.
Buehler was shut down for six weeks — he also had an unrelated bone spur removed from his elbow during that time — and then began a throwing program late last month.
He had been hoping to return in some capacity for the stretch run and postseason, targeting a late-September return that might have given him a chance to at least pitch out of the bullpen in October.
However, those hopes have now been dashed, dealing the Dodgers’ pitching staff a major blow less than two months before the start of the playoffs.
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.