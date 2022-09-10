Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start Saturday against the San Diego Padres. Urías is 15-7 with a 2.29 earned-run average over 26 starts this season.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: Dodgers’ weekend plans to clinch NL West thwarted by Padres

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — The Champagne can stay on ice at least through the weekend. The Dodgers won’t be clinching the National League West in San Diego in the next couple days.

Needing a sweep against the Padres this weekend to lock up the division title on the opening leg of their three-city trip, the Dodgers instead lost the series’ opener in extra innings Friday night, getting walked off on Jake Cronenworth’s 10th inning RBI single in a 5-4 loss at Petco Park.

The Dodgers still lead the NL West by 18 games. But with their magic number stuck at six, the earliest they can clinch the division is Tuesday, when they’ll be in Arizona facing the Diamondbacks.

