Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Dodgers relievers playing games in the bullpen, saving games on the mound

Evan Phillips, celebrating a Dodgers victory against the Miami Marlins with catcher Will Smith on Aug. 19, has become one of the team’s most valuable relievers. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The rules of the game are simple.

Every day, as they sit out in the bullpen, Dodgers relievers get the chance to predict one home run by their teammates at any point of a game. If they feel a long ball coming, they signal it with their hat. And on the rare occasions they call it right, it sets off a mini in-game celebration in what has become a friendly, but fierce, competition.

There is strategy involved. Evan Phillips tries to identify favorable matchups pregame. Alex Vesia will scout each hitter’s first at-bat. There are times calls are simply placed on the hottest hand (Edwin Ríos was a popular choice early this season), or pick that day’s most sentimental at-bat (Vesia won on James Outman’s homer in his first career at-bat).

The Dodgers have been tracking each pitcher’s season-long performance, too, keeping the standings updated on a hand-drawn scoreboard.

Read more >>>