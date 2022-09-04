Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (64) aims a pitch during the sixth inning.
Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson will start in Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
(Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

Caleb Ferguson takes the mound as the Dodgers close out their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Mookie Betts sets pace for homer-happy Dodgers in blowout victory over Padres

By Jack Harris

Mookie Betts flung his pointer finger toward first base coach Clayton McCullough.

Then, for the 33rd time this season, he began a slow trot around the bases.

On a warm Saturday night in which the ball was carrying at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers hit four home runs to dispatch the San Diego Padres in a 12-1 rout.

None was bigger than Betts’ three-run blast in the fourth, which turned the Dodgers’ early three-run lead into an insurmountable six-run edge, and gave Betts a career high in homers, moving into fifth place on the MLB leaderboard with 33 this season.

