Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

Mookie Betts sets pace for homer-happy Dodgers in blowout victory over Padres

Mookie Betts flung his pointer finger toward first base coach Clayton McCullough.

Then, for the 33rd time this season, he began a slow trot around the bases.

On a warm Saturday night in which the ball was carrying at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers hit four home runs to dispatch the San Diego Padres in a 12-1 rout.

None was bigger than Betts’ three-run blast in the fourth, which turned the Dodgers’ early three-run lead into an insurmountable six-run edge, and gave Betts a career high in homers, moving into fifth place on the MLB leaderboard with 33 this season.

Read more >>>